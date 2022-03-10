FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

