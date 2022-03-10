FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $117.83 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

