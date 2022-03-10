FourThought Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

