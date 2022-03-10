The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $178.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.63. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.