Wedbush Weighs in on adidas AG’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for adidas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $115.88 on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

