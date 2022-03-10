AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 36,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 525,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIDR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AEye alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $7,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.