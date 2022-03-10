AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 676,974 shares of company stock worth $14,957,097. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

