Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.56).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

