Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 2,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,005,451 shares of company stock worth $15,161,518 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $199,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

