Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bumble in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bumble by 38.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bumble by 423.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 215,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bumble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

