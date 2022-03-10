Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.41. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

