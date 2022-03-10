Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,420.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,503.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,698.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

