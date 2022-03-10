Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

