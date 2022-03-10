Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of MET opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

