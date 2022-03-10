Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 97.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 128,543 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

