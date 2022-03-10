Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.