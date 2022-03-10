Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

