Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0768 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $47.74 million and approximately $517,050.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002512 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00338436 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

