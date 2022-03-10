Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.
CTSO stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.
In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
