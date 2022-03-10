Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

CTSO stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

