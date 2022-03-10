Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

KMPH opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KemPharm by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KemPharm by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.