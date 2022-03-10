Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in agilon health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 in the last 90 days.

AGL stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

