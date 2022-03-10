Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

VEU opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

