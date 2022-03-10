Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in CarMax by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.09.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.53. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

