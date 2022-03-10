State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,116,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.91%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

