Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE:TOL opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.37.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

