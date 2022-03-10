Scott Welch Sells 4,843 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.52. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $177,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

