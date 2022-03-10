Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.27

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 255 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.80. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

LGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.39) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.49) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($2,998.03). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Insiders bought 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

