Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $55.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,945. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 97,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,400,000.

CYTK opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

