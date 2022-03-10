International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Seaways to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Seaways by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Seaways by 553.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in International Seaways by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

