Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.

Contact Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Contact Energy Limited generates and sells electricity and natural gas in New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Customer. The Wholesale segment sells electricity to the wholesale electricity market, and commercial and industrial customers. The Customer segment delivers electricity, natural gas, broadband, and other products and services to mass market customers.

