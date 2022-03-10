Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.
Contact Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
