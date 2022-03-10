HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $281,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

