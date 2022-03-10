HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $343,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

