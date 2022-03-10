Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €155.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €113.40 ($123.26) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($107.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.63.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.