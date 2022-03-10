STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.45 ($54.84).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at €35.97 ($39.10) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($23.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €40.08 and a 200 day moving average of €40.12.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.