Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Joao V. Faria Sells 11,852 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 7,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eaton by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 830,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

