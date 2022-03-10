Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 66,810 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

DUOL stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,450,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.