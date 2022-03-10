Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

