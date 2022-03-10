Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €191.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €191.00 ($207.61) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €182.69 ($198.58).

FRA HNR1 opened at €151.70 ($164.89) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €168.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €162.04.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

