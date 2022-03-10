HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

