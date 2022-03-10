American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.62 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.