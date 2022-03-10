Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). NovoCure reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock worth $1,290,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,187,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

