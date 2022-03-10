Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.82.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,443 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.87 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

