Edward P. Garden Buys 691,306 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,563,000 after acquiring an additional 918,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

