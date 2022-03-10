Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 25,104 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

