Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,820 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

