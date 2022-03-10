Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 132,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $88.75 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

