Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.