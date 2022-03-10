Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

