Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

