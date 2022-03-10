Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

CTRE opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

